Connor McDavid denies that familiarity with Kris Knoblauch was reason Oilers hired coach

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid played for Kris Knoblauch during his junior hockey career. But the Oilers superstar insisted that’s not why the Rangers former AHL bench boss in Hartford now has his first full-time NHL head coaching job in Edmonton.

“I woke up to a text,” McDavid said before Knoblauch’s debut on Monday night against the Islanders at Rogers Place. “I know the narrative out there. But it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Knoblauch, 45, spent four-plus seasons with the Rangers’ affiliate before being hired to replace Jay Woodcraft on Sunday.

Knoblauch became choked up and emotional at the end of his pregame news conference when asked to name those who helped him achieve his dream of becoming an NHL head coach.

“First, it’s my wife,” Knoblauch said. “Sorry, it was just a little emotional leaving them to get here.”

Knoblauch did win four of six games filling in for former Rangers coach David Quinn when he and his staff were all placed in COVID-19 protocol in March, 2021. Knoblauch was reportedly a candidate to replace Gerard Gallant before the Rangers hired Peter Laviolette during the offseason.

“When I was there as an interim head coach it was fun,” Knoblauch said. “There was no pressure on me. When you are the head coach and it’s your position and your decisions are being questioned and evaluated, there’s a lot more pressure. I’m just as excited, if not more, it’s my call, my decisions and, eventually, it’s going to be my team.”

Islanders coach Lane Lambert said he did get a scouting report on Knoblauch from Rick Kowalsky, who coaches the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.