Kyle MacLean, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, did not sweat his contract status heading into the offseason.

“I think that sort of stuff will settle itself,” the bottom-six forward said on May 3 during the Islanders’ breakup day. “My offseason focus is more so training and getting ready for [training] camp.”

His outlook proved prescient as the Islanders announced on Wednesday they had quickly re-signed one of their key RFAs to a three-year deal. No financial terms were immediately available.

MacLean, 25, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and the son of Islanders assistant coach John MacLean, played on a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000 at the NHL level as a rookie.

After a second, midseason call-up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport this past season, MacLean earned himself a full-time role as the fourth line center. Casey Cizikas, the longtime holder of that spot, finished the season as the first-line left wing under coach Patrick Roy.

MacLean had four goals and five assists in 32 games this past season and added one goal in the team’s five-game, first-round playoff elimination to the Hurricanes.

“It was a great experience,” MacLean said. “It was really cool to be part of it down the stretch, playing important games and then getting a little playoff experience as well.”

But what really stood out about his poised play was his defensive acumen and compete level. Plus, he added some snarl and grit.

“As a player, I figured out that role is what I have to do to be successful,” MacLean said.

“Mac came up and made an impact immediately because he plays extremely hard,” captain Anders Lee said on May 3. “He’s very smart. He knows how to play his position. He knows his role. That’s exactly the type of player that we needed at the time and the type of character that we should all be emulating.”

The NHL free agent market opens on July 1.

Among the Islanders’ remaining RFAs are forwards Simon Holmstrom, Ruslan Iskhakov and Oliver Wahlstrom, the latter two with arbitration rights. Fellow fourth liners Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are among the Islanders’ unrestricted free agents.