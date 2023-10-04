Kyle Palmieri on the ice for Islanders practice

The Islanders received some positive injury news on Wednesday as top-six right wing Kyle Palmieri rejoined team practice for the first time in training camp.

Palmieri suffered an undisclosed injury during pre-camp workouts. He had been skating on his own.

Palmieri had 16 goals and 17 assists in 55 games last season, missing a stretch of 27 of 28 games from November through January because of an upper-body injury. Palmieri, originally from Smithtown, is in the third season of a four-year, $20 million deal.

He skated with second-line center Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall during Wednesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, though Hudson Fasching rotated with Palmieri on some line rushes.

The Islanders have two preseason games remaining, Thursday night in Philadelphia and against the Devils on Friday night at UBS Arena. The regular-season opener is on Oct. 14 against the visiting Sabres.