Rookie Marc Gatcomb making Islanders take notice in his short time in NHL

Friday night was an important night for Marc Gatcomb.

Of course, it was an immensely important night for the Islanders as well. The Flyers entered the game at UBS Arena five points ahead of them in the Eastern Conference playoff race and already had beaten the Islanders, 5-3, on Jan. 16 during this seven-game homestand that started 2-2-0.

Gatcomb, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent rookie playing his fourth NHL game, was battling for a spot in the lineup. Maxim Tsyplakov can return on Saturday night against the Hurricanes after serving a three-game suspension for his high hit on the Flyers’ Ryan Poehling. And Hudson Fasching (upper body) seems ready to be activated off injured reserve.

Gatcomb, brought up on emergency recall on Jan. 14, could be a victim of numbers and be returned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport even if his play on the fourth line might argue otherwise.

“It is a pleasant surprise,” Patrick Roy said. “He had a really good [training] camp, so we were all excited to see how he would respond, and he’s doing a really nice job. He deserves to play, and the way he’s been playing forced us to play him.”

Friday marked Gatcomb’s third straight game skating on Kyle MacLean’s fourth line along with left wing Pierre Engvall. He had yet to record a point while averaging 8:57 of ice time, but his speed and physicality was a big part in the trio being able to establish a forecheck and play up ice.

“I’m just trying to come in every night, bringing energy, using my legs and my speed to my advantage,” the 6-2, 195-pound Gatcomb told Newsday. “And then, yeah, bring that physical presence. Just trying to do the little things to contribute as much as I can.’’

Gatcomb played four seasons for UConn before spending parts of three seasons in the Canucks’ organization.

He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders worth $775,000 at the NHL level and will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this season. He has nine goals and eight assists in 35 games for Bridgeport.

“It’s a little bit different [role],” Gatcomb said of transitioning to the NHL. “You just try to play simple and not mess up, in a sense. I feel like in college I found my identity and found my role. My coach at UConn [Mike Cavanaugh] was great working with me and just telling me what I needed to bring every night and what I needed to do to succeed. A lot of credit to him. Just trying to not veer from the player I am and bring that consistency and my identity every night.”

Gatcomb was credited with a team-high eight hits in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for Gatcomb to be inserted into a situation in which the Islanders desperately need victories as they try to remain within striking distance of the playoff race.

It’s the same situation MacLean went through last season. He wound up solidifying a full-time role with the Islanders.

“You can feel it when he plays, too,” MacLean said. “He’s very energetic and he’s out there playing with a little desperation himself. So definitely I can relate to that.

“That’s just the message to him: Work hard, we’re playing a simple game, north-south. Just focus on that and everything else will come off that.”

Gatcomb cited the Canadiens’ Josh Anderson and the Capitals’ Tom Wilson as players he’s tried to model his game after. And, of course, the Islanders’ Matt Martin, whom Gatcomb has replaced on the fourth line.

For now.

Notes & quotes: The Islanders signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract for the rest of the season with Noah Dobson (lower-body injury) and Mike Reilly (heart condition) expected to be sidelined for the long term. DeAngelo, 29, a former Ranger, was playing in Russia this season . . . Roy said the plan is to start goalie Marcus Hogberg on Saturday night . . . The NHL announced the Islanders’ quarter-century first and second teams, with first-team members eligible for the NHL quarter-century team via fan voting that will start next month. First team: goalie Ilya Sorokin, defensemen Nick Leddy and Adam Pelech and forwards Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and John Tavares. Second team: goalie Semyon Varlamov, defensemen Kenny Jonsson and Ryan Pulock and forwards Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Frans Nielsen.