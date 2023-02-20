Islanders' Mathew Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH - The Islanders announced on Monday top-line playmaker Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, creating another blow to their playoff hopes.

Arnaud Durandeau, recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, is expected to make his NHL debut against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night.

Barzal was injured in Saturday’s 6-2 loss in Boston. He was checked into the boards early in the first period by Craig Smith and appeared to hurt his knee.

He joins a long list of injured Islander forwards. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Josh Bailey did not make this trip. Oliver Wahlstrom and Cal Clutterbuck are also out of indefinitely.