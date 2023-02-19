Mathew Barzal injured as Islanders are routed by Bruins

BOSTON — The Islanders didn’t have enough top-level forwards to match the NHL-leading Bruins from the start. Then, Mathew Barzal left with what appeared to be a lower-body injury early in the first period.

Not surprisingly, it ended with a humbling 6-2 loss as the Islanders opened a two-game road trip late Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The Islanders had snapped a three-game losing streak by rallying from two, two-goal deficits in Friday night’s 5-4 win over the Penguins at UBS Arena. Only 22 hours separated the two faceoffs.

A besieged yet shaky Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders (28-24-7). Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins (42-8-5), who swept the teams’ three-game season series while improving to 23-2-3 at home.

The absences of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body) and Josh Bailey (upper body), who was hurt in the second period on Friday, left coach Lambert with bottom two lines of Casey Cizikas centering Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching and AHL call-up Andy Andreoff between Ross Johnston — playing for the first time in 11 games and just for the 12th time this season — and Simon Holmstrom on the fourth line.

As a comparison, while Martin was the Islanders’ third-line left wing, Taylor Hall, a former NHL Hart Trophy winner as the league’s MVP, was the left wing on the Bruins’ third line.

Barzal exited at 6:05 of the first period after absorbing a hard check from Craig Smith along the boards. Barzal immediately went down the tunnel to the Islanders’ room, returned to test his leg during the next TV timeout with a quick twirl on the ice before retreating to the room again.

Jake DeBrusk, returning to the Bruins’ top-line after a 17-game absence with a fractured fibula, opened the scoring on the power play at 2:19 of the first period. Nick Foligno, open in the slot, trickled a shot through Varlamov for a 2-0 lead at 9:15 of the first and Trent Frederic, open at the crease, tipped Charlie McAvoy’s feed for a 3-0 lead at 17:19.

Kyle Palmieri, tipping in Anders Lee’s feed to the far post, briefly gave the Islanders some hope as they came within 3-1 at 6:46 of the second period. But Patrice Bergeron, with a four-on-four goal at 8:17, Frederic, with an unscreened shot from distance that Varlamov should have stopped at 11:30, and Paval Zach at 18:31 allowed the Bruins to take a 6-1 lead into the third period.

The Bruins scored their three second-period goals on just six shots.

Martin capped the scoring at 13:42 of the third period.

Brock Nelson's career-high 12-game point streak ended.