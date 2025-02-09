SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Islanders' Mathew Barzal has surgery, out indefinitely

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates during the first period...

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Jan. 20. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

ST. PAUL., Minn. — The Islanders confirmed on Saturday that Mathew Barzal needed a surgical procedure for his lower-body injury and remains out indefinitely.

He will be re-evaluated post-surgery to establish a timeline for his return.

Barzal missed his fourth game on Saturday night as the Islanders concluded a two-game road trip against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Barzal exited a 3-2 overtime win over the lightning at UBS Arena on Feb. 1 at 18:40 of the third period after blocking defenseman Darren Raddysh’s hard blast off his left kneecap. Barzal was unable to put weight on his left leg and had to be helped to the Islanders’ dressing room.

Barzal, who has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games, missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 and the Islanders went 9-7-5 during that absence.

The Islanders entered Saturday’s match 1-2-0 since Barzal was hurt again.

Coach Patrick Roy did not comment on Barzal’s procedure prior to Saturday’s game with a team spokesman specifying only president/general manager Lou Lamoriello would handle speaking on the topic.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

More Islanders

Islanders' Barzal has surgery, out indefinitely
Islanders' Nelson looks forward to 4 Nations tournament2m read
Isles fall short against high-powered Winnipeg3m read
Isles have stayed in the moment, and that's kept them on a roll2m read
Holmstrom-Cizikas-Pageau line a key to Islanders' playoff drive2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME