Islanders' Mathew Barzal has surgery, out indefinitely

ST. PAUL., Minn. — The Islanders confirmed on Saturday that Mathew Barzal needed a surgical procedure for his lower-body injury and remains out indefinitely.

He will be re-evaluated post-surgery to establish a timeline for his return.

Barzal missed his fourth game on Saturday night as the Islanders concluded a two-game road trip against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Barzal exited a 3-2 overtime win over the lightning at UBS Arena on Feb. 1 at 18:40 of the third period after blocking defenseman Darren Raddysh’s hard blast off his left kneecap. Barzal was unable to put weight on his left leg and had to be helped to the Islanders’ dressing room.

Barzal, who has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games, missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 and the Islanders went 9-7-5 during that absence.

The Islanders entered Saturday’s match 1-2-0 since Barzal was hurt again.

Coach Patrick Roy did not comment on Barzal’s procedure prior to Saturday’s game with a team spokesman specifying only president/general manager Lou Lamoriello would handle speaking on the topic.