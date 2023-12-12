Islanders place Matt Martin back on IR with upper-body issue

The Islanders on Tuesday placed Matt Martin back on injured reserve with an upper-body issue, his second stint on IR this season presumably for the same reason.

Martin is on IR retroactive to Dec. 2 but the fourth liner has not played since Nov. 15.

He initially missed five games during his first stint on IR before being activated. However, he stayed out of the lineup the past seven games with coach Lane Lambert reporting Martin was not 100% healthy even as he participated in practices and morning skates.

Martin, in the final season of a four-year, $6 million deal, has one goal and one assist in 14 games this season.

Lambert has seemed very comfortable using Hudson Fasching in Martin’s usual spot on Casey Cizikas’ left wing along with Cal Clutterbuck.