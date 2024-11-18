CALGARY, Alberta — Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly has recovered from the concussion he suffered but remains out indefinitely because of a heart condition that was only detected as he underwent routine testing during his recovery from the head injury.

That headlined the injury updates president/general manager Lou Lamoriello gave before the Islanders practiced on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome. Meanwhile, defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time decision when the Islanders face the Flames on Tuesday night, but he retook his spot alongside Noah Dobson on the top pair during practice, a strong sign he’ll be able to play.

“Mike Reilly will be going through a procedure [Tuesday],” Lamoriello said. “It’s an in-and-out situation. During all the different exams he had, which are normal for a concussion, they found something that was outside the concussion. It’s something he’s had for a number of years that needs attention. It has to do with his heart and it’s probably a blessing in disguise that they detected this.

“[His quality of life] will be 100% and he will be able to play once this procedure is done. It takes quite a bit of time. It could be several months before he’s back.”

Lamoriello added left wing Anthony Duclair, who hurt his right leg during the Islanders’ fifth game on Oct. 19, is likely to resume skating this week.

“The Mathew Barzal [upper body] and Adam Pelech [jaw] situations have nothing to do with their legs so they’ll be able to skate as soon as they’re given the OK from the doctors,” Lamoriello said. “As far as the timetable with that, it’s unknown until we see exactly where they’re at.”

Romanov has missed seven straight games and 10 of the last 11 after initially getting hurt on a high hit from the Devils’ Kurtis MacDermid on Oct. 25. He returned to face the Sabres in Buffalo on Nov. 1 — the same game in which Reilly and Pelech were hurt — but missed some shifts in the second period after a hard check from Jordan Greenway.

Romanov has been practicing with the team during this five-game road trip, which concludes Thursday night in Detroit, and was finally able to shed his non-contact jersey during Friday’s practice in Seattle.

“Now I’m already in a pair with Dobby again and I feel great,” Romanov said. “It feels like I’m going to be ready for tomorrow. I’ll be 100% sure tomorrow. Now, everything should be good."

The Islanders will certainly welcome Romanov’s physicality back into the lineup.

“We all know what Romy brings to our team and to our game with that physicality,” Anders Lee said. “That commitment and compete that he plays with. To see him healthy and getting close here is great news for us.”

Notes & quotes: Goalie Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the start against the Flames . . . Grant Hutton is expected to be the odd man out of the defense rotation if Romanov is able to play. .