Noah Dobson and Hudson Fasching remain out for Islanders until after the break

The earliest either defenseman Noah Dobson or right wing Hudson Fasching will return to the Islanders’ lineup will be Feb. 6 in Philadelphia.

That’s when the Islanders will resume their season following their combined All-Star break/bye week.

Both injured players will miss Friday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena and coach Lane Lambert also ruled them out for Saturday night’s home match against Vegas.

Neither has resumed skating.

Fasching (injured reserve/lower body) missed his fifth game, while Dobson (lower body) missed his third. Dobson participated in the morning skate prior to the Islanders’ 5-2 loss in Toronto on Monday night but left the ice early.

Dobson has 10 goals and 17 assists in 48 games. Fasching, who solidified a bottom-six role and earned some power-play time after being recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, has three goals and two assists in 19 games.

“It’s pretty safe to say that,” Lambert said when asked whether the two would be out until after the break.

New spot for Barzal

Mathew Barzal worked in a new spot on the first power-play unit as he manned the bumper position between the circles. Usually, Barzal works on either the left or right half-wall.

“It gives him a little more freedom to use his creativity instead of being stuck over in one spot,” Lambert said. “We’re looking for solutions to a power play that hasn’t scored for us.”

The Islanders entered Friday 3-for-59 on the power play over their previous 22 games and 0-for-20 in their previous eight.

Isles files

The Islanders continue their legacy series on Friday by honoring four-time Stanley Cup champion John Tonelli … D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remain healthy scratches…Lambert was non-committal when asked whether G Ilya Sorokin could also start Saturday with an eight-day break following that game.