Islanders break losing streak with win over Red Wings

The Islanders did things on Friday night they have to do to stay alive in the playoff race.

Most importantly, they won, snapping a season-worst six-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Red Wings at UBS Arena. Not coincidentally, they scored a third-period goal for the first time in 12 games.

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves for the Islanders (24-22-5) for his fourth shutout this season. The Islanders’ power play is still a major concern as it went 0-for-4, leaving them 0-for-24 over the last nine games and 3-for-63 over their last 23 games. And they’ve now scored two goals or fewer in 11 of their last 12 games.

But that feels like nitpicking as the Islanders won for just the third time in January after entering the match on a 1-7-3 skid that had dropped them to 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings (21-19-8) got 26 saves from Magnus Hellberg but were also 0-for-4 on the power play as they played on back-to-back nights. They would have passed the Islanders in the standings with a regulation win.

So it sure felt like the Islanders’ season was on the brink as they opened a two-game homestand that precedes an eight-day All-Star break/bye week. They host Vegas on Saturday night.

The Islanders know time is running short to turn around their season and avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight time.

“We want to stop the slide and get into the break on a good note,” Kyle Palmieri said. “When things aren’t going well, it’s easy to hang your head. But no one is going to give you a win in this league, we’re going to have to earn it.”

“For us, it’s about bringing the energy, bringing our focus and a good mentality,” captain Anders Lee said.

Lambert must consider all options for the Islanders to truly escape their rut.

So he dropped Josh Bailey, the longest-tenured Islander and one of only three in franchise history to play 1,000 games for the team, to the fourth line with rookie center Aatu Raty and Matt Martin against the Red Wings.

“It’s a result of us trying to find solutions to not winning hockey games,” Lambert said

Bailey, 33, has struggled through his 15th NHL season with six goals and 13 assists in 47 games. He’s gone without a goal in 15 games and has just four assists in that span.

But Lambert flip-flopped Raty with Casey Cizikas late in the third period, putting Raty on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s right wing while Cizikas resumed centering the fourth line.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 4:44 of the second period as Lee, falling forward, redirected Brock Nelson’s feed from the right wall for his 400th career point.

Nelson made it 2-0 at 4:31 of the third period with a long-range wrister through traffic. Palmieri, as he did on Lee’s goal, got the primary assist, giving him four in three games back following a lengthy injury absence.

The Red Wings were sluggish to start after winning 2-1 in overtime in Montreal on Thursday night. They’ve also been outscored 48-33 in the first period this season. But the Islanders couldn’t take advantage despite generating four shots on two power plays. Jean-Gabriel Pageau negated the final 18 seconds of the first man advantage when he slashed the stick of Michael Rasmussen.

Anthony Beauvillier, under heavy pressure from defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, also missed wide to the short side on a good look at some open net off defenseman Ryan Pulock’s cross-ice feed at 16:47 of the first period.