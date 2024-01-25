SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Patrick Roy reveals when he found out he was going to be Islanders' next head coach

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy looks on during practice at...

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy looks on during practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday in East Meadow. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Andrew Gross

MONTREAL — Turns out, a 4-3 overtime loss to Central Division-trailing Chicago a week ago to end an abysmal 0-3-1 road trip likely did not factor into Lane Lambert's  firing as Islanders coach.

President/general manager Lou Lamoriello was already deep into discussions with Roy about the job.

“Friday, I received a call from Lou that he was going to hire me,” Roy said before the Islanders faced the Canadiens on Thursday night at Bell Centre. “So I had to leave Florida, flying to Montreal and then drive from Montreal to New York on Saturday and then meet with Lou on Saturday when I got to New York late in the afternoon. And then meet with the coaches.”

Lamoriello did not accompany the Islanders on that week-long trip.

Jacques Lemaire, Roy’s former coach with the Canadiens, is a special assignment coach for the Islanders.

“Lou and Jacques are very close people and I’m lucky to have mentors like them,” Roy said. “I think I’m going to grow as a coach. I think I’m going to grow as a hockey person.”

Bolduc back home

Rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc, who grew up in nearby Laval, Quebec, played his second NHL game at Bell Centre. He logged 13:27 with four hits in the Islanders’ 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Dec. 16, the second night of a back-to-back set.

“The first game we arrived late there,” Bolduc said. “Now we got here earlier and took time to see family. I wouldn’t say it’s normal yet but the more I play there the more normal it will be.”

Isles files

Left wing Pierre Engvall returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury . . . Left wing Matt Martin (illness) is day to day…It was the 4,000th game in Islanders’ team history…Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Mike Reilly were the healthy scratches. 

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

