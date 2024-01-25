Patrick Roy reveals when he found out he was going to be Islanders' next head coach

MONTREAL — Turns out, a 4-3 overtime loss to Central Division-trailing Chicago a week ago to end an abysmal 0-3-1 road trip likely did not factor into Lane Lambert's firing as Islanders coach.

President/general manager Lou Lamoriello was already deep into discussions with Roy about the job.

“Friday, I received a call from Lou that he was going to hire me,” Roy said before the Islanders faced the Canadiens on Thursday night at Bell Centre. “So I had to leave Florida, flying to Montreal and then drive from Montreal to New York on Saturday and then meet with Lou on Saturday when I got to New York late in the afternoon. And then meet with the coaches.”

Lamoriello did not accompany the Islanders on that week-long trip.

Jacques Lemaire, Roy’s former coach with the Canadiens, is a special assignment coach for the Islanders.

“Lou and Jacques are very close people and I’m lucky to have mentors like them,” Roy said. “I think I’m going to grow as a coach. I think I’m going to grow as a hockey person.”

Bolduc back home

Rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc, who grew up in nearby Laval, Quebec, played his second NHL game at Bell Centre. He logged 13:27 with four hits in the Islanders’ 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Dec. 16, the second night of a back-to-back set.

“The first game we arrived late there,” Bolduc said. “Now we got here earlier and took time to see family. I wouldn’t say it’s normal yet but the more I play there the more normal it will be.”

Isles files

Left wing Pierre Engvall returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury . . . Left wing Matt Martin (illness) is day to day…It was the 4,000th game in Islanders’ team history…Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Mike Reilly were the healthy scratches.