Islanders coach Patrick Roy 'proud to be part' of same organization as Montreal native Mike Bossy

Patrick Roy had no connection to the Islanders before being hired as the franchise’s 19th coach on Saturday. But he did have a close relationship with Islanders Hall of Famer and Montreal native Mike Bossy.

“We were neighbors in Montreal and his daughter was our babysitter,” Roy said before making his Islanders bench debut against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

“One day when I was at a game, one of my sons put his head between the rails on the stairs and his head was stuck there. So Mike had to come over and he cut that thing and opened it up so my son’s head could come out.”

Bossy died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 65 after battling lung cancer.

“It’s so sad what happened to him,” said Roy, a Hall of Fame goalie who played for the Canadiens from 1985-95. “He was so good, also for [French-language broadcasting network] TVA. He was a passionate person and loved the game and made his mark with the Islanders. I’m proud to be part of this organization, the same organization as his.”

Isles files

Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve, lower body) and Pierre Engvall (upper body) participated in the morning skate, their first time on ice with teammates since getting injured. Varlamov has been out since Jan. 2 and Engvall missed his third game. But Roy, still learning his new players, could not project what it might mean for their returns. “I cannot answer that question,” he said. “I have no time frame or no idea of when they’re going to be back. Varly seems to get better and better every day, but that’s all I can say.” . . . Mike Reilly and Oliver Wahlstrom remained healthy scratches.