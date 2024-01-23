Islanders learning on the fly with Patrick Roy

It was Game No. 2 as Islanders coach for Patrick Roy but, perhaps more importantly, it was his second day of on-ice teaching as he guided the morning skate before Tuesday night’s match against Vegas at UBS Arena.

Hired on Saturday, Roy has yet to have a full practice day to implement his systematic changes. As a result, the two morning skates under Roy have been much more intense with drills stopped so the coach can explain what he wants to see.

“I want to go baby steps,” Roy said. “The first thing we want to do is fix the breakout and the defensive zone coverage. But as soon as you start seeing progression, it’s time for us to go to another level. I feel like they’re fast learners.”

The Islanders did have a potential practice day on Monday after winning Roy’s debut, 3-2, in overtime over the visiting Stars on Sunday. But Roy, balancing the players’ need for recovery and family time and after a discussion with captain Anders Lee, opted just for video review.

“In terms of systems work, we’re changing stuff up,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “It’s a little more learning than what a normal day might be. But I think that’s important for us.”

Isles files

Roy said the plan is for goalie Semyon Varlamov, activated off injured reserve on Monday, to make his first start since Jan. 2 in Montreal on Thursday . . . Defenseman Mike Reilly drew in for rookie Samuel Bolduc after being a healthy scratch the last two games. Roy said he didn’t want Reilly to sit for too long and there likely will be a rotation with Bolduc. Roy said he expects Bolduc, from Laval, Quebec, to dress Thursday against his hometown Canadiens…Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom remained a healthy scratch…Tuesday was the Islanders’ annual Pride Night.