Patrick Roy was direct in his messaging to Pierre Engvall, back in the Islanders’ lineup again after two games as a healthy scratch as his roller coaster season continues.

The coach reunited Engvall with second-line center Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri – a trio that played well together last season – for Thursday night’s match against the Kraken at UBS Arena.

“I was very clear to him this morning,” Roy said. “I told him that I want him to be around the net. I want him to drive that net. He played so well against Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary. That’s the player I’d like to have on my team.”

Engvall had career-high three-game goal-scoring streak Nov. 14-19 in those games Roy referenced.

The twists and turns of Engvall’s season have been well documented, mainly because he’s in the second season of a seven-year, $21 million deal yet was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to start the season in what president/general manager Lou Lamoriello said was meant as a wake-up call.

Roy said he sat Engvall the past two games because the slick-skating, 6-5 Swede had become too passive in the offensive zone.

“I want to give him a fair shot there and it’s in his hands,” Roy said.

In doing so, Roy broke up the second line he’s kept intact since the season opener, moving Maxim Tsyplakov to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line with Oliver Wahlstrom.

“Two really good players and I really enjoyed playing with them before,” said Engvall, who entered Thursday with three goals and two assists in 16 games. “I’m just going to try to be as good as I can. I know what way, when we were having success, what we were doing then.

“I think I’m always doing my best every game. Some games, you look at them and you think you can do better.”

Engvall was then asked whether in those stretches where he’s not getting to the net as frequently as Roy and the Islanders want, it’s a matter of what the other team is doing or his need to play more aggressively.

“I think it’s both,” Engvall said. “Sometimes we have an opportunity to take it to the net. Sometimes you make a play and put it behind them and it’s a read. But I think I can be better and I’m looking to play better.”

Engvall skated with Nelson and Palmieri at five-on-five in 54 games last season, per NaturalStatTrick.com, totaling 560:46 of ice time. They outscored opponents 23-18 with a 131-113 advantage in high-danger scoring chances.

“Pierre has an element of speed that is one of the best when he’s flying up and down the wing,” said Nelson, selected on Wednesday to Team USA for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the lone Islander chosen.

“Just the mindset of maybe attacking,” Nelson added when asked about Engvall’s inconsistency in staying aggressive. “I’m not sure if there’s anything in particular. But when he’s going, he can create that separation with his speed on the edge and get inside. And then you’ve got to try and take advantage of that.”

Notes & quotes: Goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body/day to day) was unavailable for the second time in four days with Marcus Hogberg again being recalled from Bridgeport on an emergency basis. “Short term for now,” Roy said. “We’ll see how it goes…” Defenseman Adam Pelech (jaw/injured reserve), who missed his 16th game since Nov. 1, rejoined his teammates for Thursday’s morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey and a full face shield. “He was playing so well before that injury, I just hope that he’ll be back soon,” Roy said…Matt Martin and defenseman Dennis Cholowski were the healthy scratches. Roy said he’s playing Grant Hutton ahead of Cholowski because Hutton is playing with “more of a bite” and is better defensively…Defenseman Noah Dobson was asked whether he had any expectations he’d be selected for Team Canada. “There’s so many good players to choose from, it wasn’t really a focus of mine,” Dobson said. “It’s not something I’m going to dwell over…” Team Canada general manager Don Sweeney said Mathew Barzal (upper body/long-term injured reserve), who has been out since Oct. 30, could be a player that’s added in case injuries impact the roster before the tournament begins on Feb. 12.