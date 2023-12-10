SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Islanders' Robert Bortuzzo keeps it simple in debut vs. Kings

Robert Bortuzzo #41 of the New York Islanders defends the net against Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at UBS Arena on December 09, 2023. Credit: Getty Images

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was all smiles after his Islanders debut resulted in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

Bortuzzo, acquired from the Blues on Friday for a seventh-round pick after Ryan Pulock was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, logged 16:03 as he was paired with rookie Samuel Bolduc. That included 3:13 on the Islanders’ 4-for-5 penalty kill.

“I tried to keep it simple,” Bortuzzo said after the Islanders’ comeback win. “I tried to talk and work with my partner. It’s been a while since I was in a hockey game. It was a fun one to jump into for sure. I found a rhythm, hopefully quicker than not. I felt like I got some trust from the coaches and got to play in some situations. Just happy for this group to pull out a big win like that.”

Bortuzzo played only four games with the Blues and had not dressed since Nov. 8.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

