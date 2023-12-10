Islanders' Robert Bortuzzo keeps it simple in debut vs. Kings

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was all smiles after his Islanders debut resulted in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

Bortuzzo, acquired from the Blues on Friday for a seventh-round pick after Ryan Pulock was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, logged 16:03 as he was paired with rookie Samuel Bolduc. That included 3:13 on the Islanders’ 4-for-5 penalty kill.

“I tried to keep it simple,” Bortuzzo said after the Islanders’ comeback win. “I tried to talk and work with my partner. It’s been a while since I was in a hockey game. It was a fun one to jump into for sure. I found a rhythm, hopefully quicker than not. I felt like I got some trust from the coaches and got to play in some situations. Just happy for this group to pull out a big win like that.”

Bortuzzo played only four games with the Blues and had not dressed since Nov. 8.