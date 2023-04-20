Islanders' Lane Lambert surprised at Rod Brind'Amour's officiating complaint

The Hurricanes went 1-for-6 on the power play in their 4-3 overtime win in Wednesday night’s Game 2 while the Islanders did not receive a man-advantage opportunity. So, yes, Islanders coach Lane Lambert expressed surprise the following day after Hurricanes counterpart Rod Brind’Amour complained about the officiating.

Specifically, Brind’Amour was displeased no slashing penalty was called on Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a late third-period hit on Teuvo Teravainen. The left wing suffered a broken left hand on the play that requires surgery and is out for the series

“They’re going to complain about all the power plays, but it’s a tomahawk chop,” Brind’Amour said. “So I’m a little [ticked], to be honest with you.”

Lambert repeated he respects Brind’Amour.

However…

“I was surprised at his comments last night,” Lambert said. “That play happens probably 25-30 times a game. The player that was injured continued to play on for the rest of the power play. Our player is an honest, hard player that certainly isn’t intending to injure anyone.”

“At the end of the day, we’re worrying about our hockey team and our game.”

Notes & quotes: Lambert said he was considering lineup changes for Game 3 after benching rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc following his four-minute high-sticking penalty early in the second period. Lambert added Parker Wotherspoon was an option despite being a healthy scratch since Jan. 21 if Alexander Romanov [shoulder] is not able to return. “He hasn’t played too many games up here,” Lambert said of Bolduc. “The playoffs are a completely different level. Getting acclimatized to that level has been a little bit of a challenge for him.” Brind’Amour said he expected Frederik Andersen to dress in Game 3 after the goalie missed Game 2 because of illness . . . The Hurricanes recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from their AHL affiliate in Chicago with Teravainen out.