Samuel Bolduc getting on-the-job training on Islanders' back line

Among the Islanders' defensemen only Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield have dressed for every game so far. Dealing with injury loss is just a way of life in the NHL and the only way to compensate is for others to step up their performance.

Which can be way easier said than done.

Alexander Romanov, who had very noticeably improved his game over the last month, was out for the second straight game with an upper-body injury as the Islanders faced the Lightning on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

“We’ve got good guys coming in always,” said Sebastian Aho, in his second game back after missing six with an upper-body issue. “Boldy [rookie Samuel Bolduc] has been playing really good and throughout the whole organization, at Bridgeport [AHL], we play the same way. Everyone knows everyone.

“Romy is a great player but we’ve got good players waiting to get in. That’s what happens at this time of the year. It’s a long season and people get small injuries. We’re ready for whatever.”

Because of the injuries to Aho and Romanov, the 6-4, 220-pound Bolduc was in the lineup for the eighth straight game and was averaging 14:15 of ice time, the least among the regular Islanders defensemen.

He had one goal in his first 13 NHL games so this is very much a learning process for Bolduc through the Islanders’ playoff push.

“For me, it’s been going back on pucks a little bit quicker,” Bolduc said. “Even just a half a second in this league is going to help you a lot. It’s going to give you a little more time. I’m still learning a bit how to use [my size] in certain situations. I’m going to keep working on it.”

Coach Lane Lambert was asked specifically about whether Bolduc was using his size to his advantage well enough and whether he was thinking the game quickly enough after Saturday night’s 5-0 road loss to the Lightning.

“It’s a good question and I think it’s an unfair question to pinpoint him in particular,” Lambert said. “I think he can use his body a little bit more. But this is a learning process for him. He’s a young player and he’s doing a real good job coming in. It’s a great thing for any young player to get opportunities and to get snippets or pockets where they play. It can only help them moving on into the future.”

Bolduc has been paired with Noah Dobson, whose defensive game has regressed in his fourth NHL season — he’s still just 23— with mentors Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene now retired. Dobson did have 13 goals and 30 assists in 74 games entering Thursday.

“I think Dobber has had a good year in terms of his continuing to grow and gain experience,” Lambert said. “He’s logging tougher minutes this year than he has in the past. There are times when maybe he would want to change a little bit of the outcome. He’s more suited to start in the offensive zone because he generates offense for us.”

Romanov’s injury is disappointing to the Islanders because he had been solid in both zones of late while maintaining his strong physical presence. He was injured tangling with the Lightning’s Corey Perry during a post-whistle scrum on Saturday, though he finished the game after initially retreating to the dressing room in the second period.

“I think I play a solid game and the coach trusts me more and gives me more ice time,” Romanov said before his injury. “So I’m playing with confidence and just improving my game every day. It’s confidence, I think.”