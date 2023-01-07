Semyon Varlamov finally gets back in goal for Islanders, returning from injury

CALGARY, Alberta — Goalie Semyon Varlamov made his first start since Dec. 17, when he injured his groin, as the Islanders concluded a four-game road trip against the Flames on Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Ilya Sorokin had started eight straight.

“When goalies come back, they do a lot of preparation,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Our goalie has done a lot of preparation. So it starts there. And then, getting him up to game speed right away, which I don’t think is a problem for any goaltender coming back as long as they’ve prepared properly.”

Varlamov entered Friday with an 8-3-1 record, a 2.65 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He had won four of five decisions before getting hurt. He backed up Sorokin the previous two games after being activated off injured reserve.

Memories

Plans for a new arena to replace the Flames’ aging home still have not been completed with the city of Calgary. So the venerable Saddledome remains the last “barn” in the NHL after the Islanders left Nassau Coliseum.

“I played here way back in ’83-84 as a rookie,” Lambert said. “It’s a fun building. It’s been around a long time. It’s a good place to play.”

One of the unique features is a catwalk that leads both to the press box on a gondola and allows people to walk directly over the ice along the roof to the other side of the arena.

“I’ve been upstairs a couple of times,” Lambert said. “It’s OK. It’s an interesting way to get up to the press box. I came and watched a game when I was with a former team.”

Isles files

RW Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve, upper body) missed his 10th game and his 20th out of the Islanders’ last 21 games . . . D Robin Salo was a healthy scratch.