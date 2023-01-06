Islanders' Mathew Barzal sings praises of Canadian junior Connor Bedard

CALGARY, Alberta — Mathew Barzal’s play of late has certainly been impressive.

But not on the scale of Connor Bedard, Barzal’s buddy from back home in the Vancouver region and the star of Team Canada’s gold medal performance at the just-concluded IIHF World Junior Championships in the Canadian Maritimes.

“It’s been really cool to actually see his progression,” the Islanders center said. “He seems to get better every year I go back home. It’s going to be fun to see him in the [NHL] next year.”

Barzal brought a career-high five-game goal streak — with six goals and two assists in that span — into Friday night’s game against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome as the Islanders concluded a four-game western swing.

Barzal extended his goal streak early in the second period of the Islanders’ dismal 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday night.

Around the same time, Bedard was being named the MVP of the World Juniors after Canada topped Czechia 3-2 in overtime in the gold-medal game. The 17-year-old, the projected No. 1 pick in this summer’s NHL Draft, set a Team Canada record with 23 points in his seven games with nine goals and 14 assists.

Barzal, from Coquitlam, British Columbia, first met Bedard of North Vancouver when the latter was a pre-teen playing summer hockey against much older competition.

recommended reading Island Ice Ep. 151: Barzal scores, Dobson talks, Andrew's Answers

“He would have been 12 and kind of like wearing a cage and his skates looked a little too big,” the 25-year-old Barzal said. “We came back the next summer and he was beating NHL goalies with shots. It was like, ‘The kid is the real deal.’

“He’s a kid that’s easy to root for. He’s down to earth. We have good banter. He’s a special player and he’s a great kid. I think we’re going to be buddies for a long time.”

Barzal said he stayed in touch with Bedard during his spectacular run through the World Juniors.

“I texted him,” Barzal said. “It’s special. I haven’t really seen anything like it before. I’m looking forward just to see his career unfold. It’s going to be awesome.”

Barzal was an alternate captain for Team Canada as it earned the silver medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Of course, he was far from the only Canadian in the NHL who paid close attention to the World Juniors.

Jordan Eberle, the former Islander now in his second season with he Seattle Kraken, also has a connection with Bedard and posted a video greeting through social media during the tournament.

Eberle is from Regina, Saskatchewan and played his junior hockey with his hometown Pats in the Western Hockey League. Bedard is midway through his second season with the Regina Pats.

“Just want to congratulate you,” Eberle said in his video to Bedard. “You’re an unbelievable player to watch. I’ve been following your career since you got drafted to my hometown and playing for the Pats.”

Eberle was Barzal’s linemate for the majority of Barzal’s first four seasons in the NHL until the Islanders left Eberle exposed for the Kraken’s expansion draft.

The Islanders have since been searching for a right wing as effective skating with Barza.l

Oliver Wahlstrom suffered a lower-body injury one shift into the first game of Barzal’s goal streak on Dec. 27. Both Casey Cizikas, normally the fourth-line center, and Hudson Fasching, a call-up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, have since been taking turns with Barzal and Josh Bailey.

Said Cizikas, “The way he’s dominating the play with the puck, the way he’s controlling it, he’s making the other team as uncomfortable as I’ve seen in a long time.”