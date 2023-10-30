Scott Mayfield getting 'closer' to a return for Islanders

Scott Mayfield moved gingerly around the ice during the Islanders’ morning skate as he joined his teammates for the first time in 10 days, then missed his seventh game with a lower-body injury.

Coach Lane Lambert offered no timetable for the defenseman’s eventual return prior to the Islanders facing the Red Wings on Monday night at UBS Arena. But he does believe Mayfield is getting “closer.”

“It’s positive,” Lambert said. “We’ve been saying he’s day to day for a while and he has been. To get him back in the mix a little bit and get him accustomed to uncontrolled situations is a good thing for him.”

Mayfield, who blocked a shot off his ankle in the Islanders’ season-opening 3-2 win over the visiting Sabres on Oct. 14, has been skating on his own. He last worked with teammates during an optional morning skate on Oct. 20 that marked Mayfield’s first time back on the ice.

Mayfield remained on the ice after Monday’s morning skate for additional conditioning work.

“Still the same timeframe,” Lambert said. “But closer.”

Rookie Samuel Bolduc, who entered Monday’s game averaging 8:29 of ice time, has taken Mayfield’s spot on the third pair with Sebastian Aho.

Tragic reminder

Lambert called Saturday’s death of former NHLer Adam Johnson, who had his neck slashed during a game by an errant skate blade as he played in England, “tragic.”

“It’s a reminder of the game we play and the dangers that are put ahead of us,” Lambert said.

Isles files

Center Casey Cizikas plays in his 753rd NHL game moving him past Hall of Famer Mike Bossy for ninth place on the team’s all-time list. “[I had] no idea,” Cizikas said. “It’s nice. Been here my entire career and I love this place. Let’s keep that number going…” Forwards Julien Gauthier and Hudson Fasching remain healthy scratches.