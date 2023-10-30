All-around consistency is key for Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom 

Perhaps it truly was a sign of progress for Oliver Wahlstrom — the former first-round pick who hasn’t yet developed into the scoring right wing the Islanders projected — that coach Lane Lambert was able to highlight one of his defensive efforts from his best game of this young season.

“There was a wraparound play that Columbus tried in the first period where he got back right in front of the net,” Lambert said before Islanders faced the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night at UBS Arena.

Wahlstrom, whose last season ended with a knee injury on Dec. 27, was back on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line with Simon Holmstrom to start against the Red Wings after being elevated to Bo Horvat’s top line with Anders Lee in Saturday night’s 2-0 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wahlstrom played a season-high 13:51 in that game with one shot on goal, four attempts blocked and two missed shots. Lambert flip-flopped him with Mathew Barzal in the second period to spark Horvat’s line after that trio got off to a flat start.

“I was just active,” Wahlstrom said. “I’m putting so much work away from the game right now and getting my speed back and everything. It was a really good step in the right direction.”

Wahlstrom did not notch a point in his first four games this season after compiling seven goals and nine assists in 35 games last season before the injury. In all, Wahlstrom, who was taken 11th overall in 2018 because of his sharpshooting skills, had 32 goals and 29 assists in 165 NHL games entering Monday.

He only had four shots on net in his first four games this season.

“It’s nice but I have to go out and still play my game and do the right things,” Wahlstrom said when asked about his temporary promotion to Horvat’s line. “A couple of slow releases out there but that’s what I can work on in practice. I’m excited to build off of this.”

“I thought he was moving his feet,” Lambert said. “I thought he was physical. He was in good on the forecheck. He and I talked. He wants to succeed. Don’t try to be too fine with your shot. The shots that he gets, he’s got to hit the net with.”

Yet, more often than not, it was Wahlstrom’s defensive efforts that either kept him out of the lineup or from getting more ice time during games over the past three seasons with the Islanders under Barry Trotz and now Lambert the last two years.

Wahlstrom, now 23, was a young player learning he had to be multi-dimensional to earn a full-time spot in the NHL. Last season, he did earn that lineup spot before suffering his first major injury.

“Even last year before he got hurt, he had taken big steps defensively,” Lambert said. “He’s more responsible than he was when he first came into the league and he’ll continue to get more responsible, and that bodes well for him because you move up the ladder that way.”

Still, there are no guarantees Wahlstrom’s long-term future will be with the Islanders. The club only offered a one-year, $874,125 deal to re-sign the restricted free agent and Wahlstrom again will go into next offseason as an RFA without arbitration rights.

So, this is a prove-it season for both sides, made tougher for Wahlstrom as he recovers from an ACL injury.

“I don’t really think I’m that far off, honestly,” Wahlstrom said. “I’m right there. Each game is a learning game for me and I’m 100% ready to go.

“I can really tell how strong I am from the rehab process.”