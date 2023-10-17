Scott Mayfield out of Isles vs. Coyotes

The Islanders’ second game of the season brings their first man-game lost to injury. Defenseman Scott Mayfield is unavailable and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Instead, rookie Samuel Bolduc enters the lineup against the Coyotes on Tuesday night at UBS Arena on the third pair with fellow lefthander Sebastian Aho.

Mayfield blocked a shot in the third period of Saturday’s season-opening 3-2 win over the visiting Sabres. He did not practice on Monday and coach Lane Lambert said he was experiencing swelling.

“It’s day-to-day right now and then we’ll just have to see what happens from there,” Lambert said Tuesday when asked whether Mayfield could miss multiple games.

The Islanders' next game is against the Devils on Friday night at UBS Arena.

Bolduc, a second-round pick in 2019, had two goals and one assist in 17 games for the Islanders last season while compiling 10 goals and 25 assists in 56 games for their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Bolduc must be exposed to waivers to be reassigned to Bridgeport, and the Islanders will not risk losing their best defense prospect.

“I feel confident, of course,” the 22-year-old Bolduc said. “I know I can play in this league. I think, last year, I did a good job. I’ve just got to keep going. Practice has been going well.”

Bolduc will play on the left side while Aho switches to his off-side with the righthanded Mayfield out of the lineup.

Isles files

Fourth-line left wing Matt Martin, who enters Tuesday with 1,115 career penalty minutes and 106 career fights, per hockeyfights.com, will play in his 900th NHL regular-season game. “That’s a lot of hockey games,” center Bo Horvat said. “It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for a guy like him." . . . Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier remained healthy scratches.