Islanders add Scott Perunovich to defense in trade with Blues

St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich works against the Dallas...

St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich works against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game in Dallas, April 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By Newsday Staff

With the Islanders in desperate need of help for their depleted defensive group, Lou Lamoriello found a reinforcement via trade on Monday.

Scott Perunovich joined the Isles in a deal with the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Perunovich, 26, was a second-round pick in 2018 and has 29 points in 97 career games with the Blues. He’s appeared in 24 games this season, notching two goals and four assists. Perunovich also was the 2020 winner of the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA Division I men’s hockey player, in his final season at Minnesota-Duluth. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

The American defenseman will provide an extra body in a unit desperate for one. The team signed Tony DeAngelo from the KHL last week after Noah Dobson was ruled out for the foreseeable future. DeAngelo made his debut Saturday. Ryan Pulock also is dealing with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Saturday.

