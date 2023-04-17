Challenge for Islanders, Hurricanes broadcasters: The two Sebastian Ahos

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho of Sweden is an Islanders third-pair defenseman. Sebastian Aho of Finland is the Hurricanes’ top-line center.

And the broadcasters for the teams’ first-round series, which opened on Monday night at PNC Arena, must make that difficult situation easy for their audience.

“I get the easy job because it’s on TV,” said Brendan Burke, the Islanders’ play-by-play voice on MSG Networks. “The radio guys, they have a challenge because they have to make sure every time one of them touches the puck that they differentiate, somehow, which one of them touches the puck.”

Islanders radio play-by-play voice Chris King said he always warns his listeners at the start of an Islanders-Hurricanes game about what’s to come.

“I give a disclaimer,” King said. “ ‘There are two Sebastian Ahos in this game. The Islanders’ Sebastian Aho is a Swedish defenseman. The ’Canes’ Sebastian Aho is a Finnish forward.’ From that point on, I have to get it out as quickly as I possibly can so, during the game, I’ve gone to just the ‘Isles’ Aho’ and the ‘’Canes’ Aho.’ ”

It was the Canes’ Aho who opened the scoring Monday night, finding the net at 3:47 of the first period on a power play.

This is far from the hardest scenario for the broadcasters.

Burke recalled calling a game featuring Islanders defensemen Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech and Stars defenseman Roman Polak.

King said having defensemen Mark Streit and Brian Strait as Islanders teammates was difficult.

“We also had a situation where there was Anders Nilsson, Brock Nelson and Frans Nielsen,” King said. “It’s almost prepared me for the Ahos, eventually.”

Third goalie

Goalie Jakub Skarek was added to the Islanders’ roster after completing his season with the organization’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Skarek, 23, a third-round pick in 2018 who has yet to appear in an NHL game, went 15-16-3 with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in his fourth season with Bridgeport.

Many NHL teams construct a “Black Aces” practice group of AHL players that works separate from the NHL roster. The Islanders are expected to have such a group for the duration of their playoff run, though Skarek was the only extra player brought to Carolina.

The extras

Forwards Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston and Simon Holmstrom, defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and Skarek were the healthy scratches for Game 1. It marked Bailey’s first playoff healthy scratch since joining the Islanders in 2008. He missed two games during the 2016 playoffs because of injury.

No update on Romanov

Coach Lane Lambert did not issue an update on defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body/day-to-day).

“They’re solid all the way around,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said about the Islanders missing Romanov’s physical presence. “That’s just another piece that if they get a guy nicked up, they’ve got a great guy sitting there waiting.”