Islanders' Lou Lamoriello may be compelled to consider trading Semyon Varlamov

There will be a little less than a full month before the NHL trade deadline when the Islanders resume their season after their combined All-Star break/bye week.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov showed again in Saturday night’s 2-1 overtime win over Vegas at UBS Arena – the Islanders’ last game before their eight-day break – that he can be a dual-threat asset the rest of the season.

“He was focused, square,” coach Lane Lambert said. “He was fresh and he certainly played a fantastic game.”

President/general manager Lou Lamoriello believes in building his teams from the net on out and between Varlamov and fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders have one of the best tandems in the NHL. That will be crucial if the Islanders are to make a real playoff push.

But if the Islanders’ struggles through most of January continue until the trade deadline on March 3, Lamoriello will be compelled to consider dealing Varlamov for future assets.

Varlamov, 34, is in the final season of a four-year, $20 million deal. He backstopped the Islanders’ runs to the NHL semifinals in 2020 and 2021 but Sorokin, 27, is now the clear No. 1.

Sorokin went into the All-Star break with a 16-16-4 record, a 2.38 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage and would be a strong Vezina Trophy candidate with a little more goal support from his teammates.

Varlamov is 9-6-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage after making 45 saves against Vegas for his first win since injuring his groin on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas, which kept him out until Jan. 6. On Saturday, Varlamov made a highlight-real paddle save on Reilly Smith and denied William Carrier’s overtime penalty shot attempt. Varlamov was also very solid in making 36 saves in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss in Ottawa.

“It was an important win for me,” Varlamov said of Saturday’s victory. “I feel really good today, especially playing two nights ago. I felt like I had better energy today and my conditioning was better.”

Varlamov made it clear last season as the trade deadline approached he did not want to be moved and he can submit a no-trade list of 16 teams.

But there are playoff contenders such as Vegas, the Penguins and the Avalanche, Varlamov’s former team, that may be looking for goaltending help.

The next month may go a long way to determining which team Varlamov finishes the season with.

Notes & quotes: The Islanders reassigned defenseman Samuel Bolduc and forwards Aatu Raty and Simon Holmstrom to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, which played at Hershey on Sunday and also has games on Friday and Saturday before that league’s All-Star break. Bolduc was voted to the Atlantic Division squad for the AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in his hometown of Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6. The Islanders’ first practice after their All-Star break can be on Feb. 5 before they play in Philadelphia the next night. Bolduc has played the last four games for the Islanders with Noah Dobson (lower body) unavailable.