LI's Shane Pinto of Senators suspended 41 games for violating NHL gambling policy

The NHL on Thursday suspended Franklin Square’s Shane Pinto of the Senators 41 games for activities related to sports wagering, the league’s first such suspension in the era of online gambling.

The 22-year-old Pinto would not have dressed anyway for Thursday night’s 3-2 Islanders victory at UBS Arena as he remains a restricted free agent after notching 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games last season as a rookie.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family," Pinto said in a statement released by the team. "I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

The league said its investigation found no evidence that Pinto had made any wagers on NHL games.

“The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information, and will have no further comment,” the league said in a statement announcing the lengthy suspension.

Pinto had recently returned to Long Island from Ottawa to continue skating after being unable to work out a new deal with the Senators.

The suspension is retroactive to the Senators’ first game on Oct. 11 even though Pinto remains unsigned, meaning he is eligible to return on Jan. 21.

“Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League,” the Senators said in a statement. “We know he is remorseful for his mistakes. The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling.”

Pinto reportedly was offered a one-year, $1 million deal in the offseason. He was not eligible for arbitration, nor can he receive an offer sheet from another team.

The Senators currently have just $46,438 in space under the $83.5 million salary-cap ceiling. Signing Pinto later in the season will be possible as cap space is accrued daily.

Isles files



Defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) will miss his fifth game. Coach Lane Lambert said there was no update to his status . . . Forwards Julien Gauthier and Hudson Fasching remain healthy scratches . . . Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic, who began his career with the Islanders from 2010-2017, will play in his 800th NHL game. This is his third season with the Senators. Hamonic, who skated in 444 games for the Islanders, has also played for the Flames and Canucks.