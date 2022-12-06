Simon Holmstrom's comfort level growing with each game

Confidence and comfort level manifest themselves in different ways on the hockey rink.

For rookie Simon Holmstrom, who played his seventh straight game since being brought up from the AHL as the Islanders concluded a three-game homestand against the Blues on Tuesday night, it’s visible in the offensive zone.

Holmstrom was credited with the first two shots on net of his NHL career in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Chicago.

“Sure, it was just the confidence and how comfortable you get,” said the 21-year-old Swede, selected 23rd overall in 2019. “I felt the Chicago game might have been one of my best games. I had one shot before hit the post and missed the net a couple of times. But that was my first shots on net and I think that shows progress.

“You don’t have that nervous feeling anymore. It’s kind of gone.”

Holmstrom had three goals and two assists in 15 games for the Islanders’ top affiliate in Bridgeport and while he can fire off a sharp wrist shot, he’s never shown to be a high-end offensive producer either in the AHL or the Swedish leagues.

But Holmstrom is getting his first NHL chance with right wings Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck absent with upper-body injuries, though both are making progress toward returns.

Holmstrom had one assist over his first six NHL games. He also had two shots blocked and two more miss the net.

“I think as he moves along here and gains a little bit more confidence or comfort, we’ll see more of that,” coach Lane Lambert said.

Holmstrom lined up on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing along with Zach Parise for a second straight game after spending time on Mathew Barzal’s top line.

“I feel like they’re both very smart,” Holmstrom said of his new linemates. “Zach has played what? Twelve hundred games? Pager has played a lot of games as well. They work hard and they make some good plays as well. It’s not too hard to adapt for me.”

Per Natural Stat Trick, the trio entered Tuesday having been on the ice for a combined 14:49 over two games. They created 19 chances while allowing only 10 and their Corsi For was a dominating 65.52.

“I hope he’s feeling comfortable,” said Parise, who played in his 1,169th regular-season game on Tuesday. “We’re doing our best to communicate with him a lot. I like to think that J-G and I are pretty easy to play with. I thought he was going to have a couple last game. It’s coming for him, production-wise. But it doesn’t really matter. I think just the way he’s played, his positioning, the way he plays the puck, he’s doing really well.”

Parise said younger players sometimes “feel that obligation to pass when you should shoot.”

It’s just a part of trying to fit in when brought up to the NHL, not only on the ice but in the dressing room. Showing a dogged work ethic is usually the quickest way to gain trust and respect from the veterans and Holmstrom has shown a willingness to muck along the walls to retrieve pucks.

He’s trying to grow his game. But Holmstrom is also enjoying the moment with no guarantee how long this call-up will last.

“It’s so much fun,” Holmstrom said. “It’s incredible. It’s what you dream about your entire life and what I’ve been trying to accomplish the last three or four years, especially with Bridgeport. It’s great to get the opportunity and I’m just trying to really take it.”