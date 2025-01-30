Islanders praise defenseman Alexander Romanov for his physical play

PHILADELPHIA — Tony DeAngelo knew the basics about Alexander Romanov as an opponent. But he’s learned a lot more regarding his new defense partner in his short time with the Islanders.

Romanov’s physical play, stout defensive work and burgeoning offense has played a significant role in the Islanders’ recent resurgence.

“He’s been really good,” DeAngelo said. “To be honest, I knew his game but when you’re not playing with the guy, you don’t really pay too much attention. He’s been really solid. He’s smart. He’s patient on breakouts. He makes guys need to have their head on a swivel because he’s coming across the ice ready to hit. It’s been beneficial for me and, hopefully, he feels the same way about me.”

DeAngelo, from nearby Sewell, New Jersey, played his third game for the Islanders as they opened a three-game road trip against the Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center looking to extend their win streak to six.

The teams split two games during the Islanders’ just-completed seven-game homestand that saw DeAngelo signed out of the KHL and fellow defenseman Scott Perunovich acquired from the Blues with Noah Dobson (lower body/long-term injured reserve) and Ryan Pulock (upper body/injured reserve) sidelined indefinitely. Dobson was Romanov’s previous partner.

Romanov entered Thursday’s match with the first two-game goal streak of his career. He flung a puck at the crease from the left point that deflected in off Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard late in the third period of the Islanders’ 5-2 win on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Romanov led the Islanders with five shots and six hits in a team-high 25:15 of ice time. He played a team-high 26:41 with four hits and a team-high four shots in Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes after Pulock exited 15 seconds into the match. The previous night, Romanov also led the Islanders with six hits and four blocked shots in a team-high 23:41 in a 3-1 victory over the Flyers.

“I always try to play the same way,” Romanov told Newsday. “When you work hard and when you try to do your best every single game, you will improve your game. I can’t say that now I feel different than in the past.”

The 25-year-old Russian, in his third season with the Islanders after being acquired from the Canadiens for a first-round pick, has two goals and 11 assists in 35 games after notching seven goals and 15 assists in 81 games last season. A new deal for Romanov will be an offseason priority for Islanders’ management as he will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a three-year, $7.5 million contract.

Coach Patrick Roy figures opponents have taken more and more notice of Romanov.

“Probably,” Roy said. “If I do some pre-scouting I would probably say to my players he’s going to be a physical presence out there. That’s who he is and this is when he plays his best is when he’s involved and when he’s gapping up and when he’s physical against the opponents.”

Romanov did also returned DeAngelo’s compliment regarding their newly-formed partnership.

“He fits our team great,” Romanov said. “We kind of find this chemistry together. I really miss Dobby but [DeAngelo] is a good partner right now. These last two games he played really good.”

DeAngelo went unsigned this offseason after compiling three goals and eight assists in 31 games for the Hurricanes last season. He has been bought out of contracts twice, by the Flyers in 2023 and the Rangers in 2021.

But he said his transition back to the NHL has gone smoothly. He had an assist in his first two games with the Islanders while averaging 23:39 of ice time.

“I’m confident in how I can play,” DeAngelo said. “The minutes have been good. It’s been easier to get touches and get used to the system and read how guys are playing.”

Notes & quotes: The Flyers’ John Tortorella, 66, was behind the bench for his 1,600th game, becoming the first U.S.-born coach and seventh in NHL history to reach that milestone. He has also coached the Rangers, Lightning, Canucks and Blue Jackets in 23 seasons . . . Forwards Pierre Engvall and Matt Martin and defenseman Dennis Cholowski remained healthy scratches.