Callups of William Dufour and Dennis Cholowski send Isles a message

For William Dufour and Dennis Cholowski, this was a chance to prove their NHL worthiness.

For the Islanders, their callups from AHL Bridgeport and immediate insertion into the lineup on Wednesday night against the NHL-best Bruins at UBS Arena was a message more personnel changes could be made if the team continues its inconsistent ways.

“Everybody understands that there is a business end, there’s expectations and you need to meet those expectations,” Matt Martin said. “It’s not just this team, it’s every team. Changes can be made and will be made. We saw it last year with the coaching change [from Barry Trotz to Lane Lambert].”

The Islanders went into the finale of their season’s longest homestand with a disappointing 1-1-2 mark over the first four games. That was part of a bigger 1-3-2 skid.

“We feel like there’s opportunity for certain guys,” Lambert said. “We’re looking to get some different areas going. That’s the philosophy right now.”

But Lambert didn’t really shake up his lineup. Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and forward Simon Holmstrom, both also callups from Bridgeport, came out for Cholowski and Dufour, respectively. Lambert started Dufour on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s right wing while Cholowski, who has played 115 NHL games with the Red Wings, Kraken and Capitals, was paired with Ryan Pulock.

The 6-2, 215-pound Dufour, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has rapidly become one of the organization’s best prospects with his combination of size and scoring ability.

He has 13 goals and 12 assists in 37 games for Bridgeport this season after finishing his junior career with a breakout 56 goals and 60 assists in 66 games for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. He was named the league’s MVP as the Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup.

He also had three goals and four assists in seven games as Team Canada won the gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

“Doofie is a good prospect for us and somebody that can help us win now,” Martin said. “That’s how guys look at it at the end of the day. We need to win and he’s a piece of the puzzle that can help us do that.”

The Islanders’ forward depth has been depleted with long-term injuries to Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom. Holmstrom, the 23rd overall pick in 2019, also was sidelined for six games before returning to start the homestand. But he’s gone seven games without a point.

“He didn’t really get much practice time,” Lambert said. “He continues to be solid defensively. He needs to get a little bit more offense to his game.”

Dufour acknowledged his emotions in making his NHL debut ranged from excitement to nervousness.

“I think it’s all of them,” the 20-year-old Dufour said. “I’m just excited to be here. I don’t want to have any pressure on myself. I just want to play my type of game that I play in Bridgeport this year.

“I don’t have any role. [Lambert] just wants me to play my type of game that I play in Bridgeport. Move my feet and be physical and shoot the puck. Be responsible defensively. I think if I’m doing that, I’m going to have good games.”

Cholowski, 24, selected 20th overall by the Red Wings in 2016, has bounced between the AHL and NHL. He has 17 assists in 35 games for Bridgeport.

Lambert also inserted him as the second power-play unit’s quarterback instead of Sebastian Aho.

“The mission is just to play and keep playing the way I have been and play well,” Cholowski said. “Try not to worry about too much.”