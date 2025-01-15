Kyle Connor's first-period hat trick lifts Jets over Canucks 6-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored a natural hat trick in the first period to spark the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The left-winger’s sixth career hat trick came in a span of 6:38, making it the third fastest in Jets-Thrashers’ history.

Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and assist for the Jets, who are the first team to hit 30 wins this season.

Gabriel Vilardi recorded three assists and Cole Perfetti added a pair to give him 100 NHL career points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves to pick up his league-leading 27th win of the season for Winnipeg, which is 3-1-2 in its season-long, eight-game homestand.

Nils Hoglander scored a third-period goal for the Canucks, who finished a five-game road trip going 1-2-2. Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Canucks: It was a team loss by Vancouver, as Winnipeg’s first four goals came against each of its lines.

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) reaches for a bouncing puck in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Vancouver Canucks' Pius Suter (24) looks for the rebound during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Fred Greenslade

Jets: Winnipeg capitalized on its opportunities, taking advantage of Vancouver turnovers and controlling the puck.

Key moment

Connor’s third goal came on a breakaway, when he deked in front of Lankinen and then sent the puck around Lankinen’s outstretched stick. The feat seemed to deflate the Canucks, who were outshot 20-10 in the second period.

Key stat

Connor’s hat trick went into the franchise record books behind two former Jets. Blake Wheeler scored three goals in a span of 4:20 in 2017, while Sean Monahan notched his in 5:17 last February.

Up next

The Canucks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The Jets host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday