Mark Scheifele scores a hat trick and league-leading Jets beat Panthers 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had his ninth career hat trick, Morgan Barron added two empty-net goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Kyle Connor had a goal and assist, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each added a pair of assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the NHL-leading Jets.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and assist for the Stanley Cup champion Panthers and A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg rebounded from a 5-0 weekend loss to Florida by often being a step faster than the visitors and pressured the Panthers in their zone.

Panthers: Florida did well to kill off a Winnipeg five-on-three for two minutes early in the second period, but they hit posts a number of times.

Key moment

After the Panthers made it 3-2 on the power play at 7:10 of the third period, the Jets went on the power play and Scheifele scored his third goal six seconds after the man advantage ended.

Key stat

Winnipeg improved to 16-3 and remains the top club in the NHL with 32 points.

Florida Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov (7) trips Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Fred Greenslade

Up next

The Panthers visit Chicago on Thursday night. The Jets kick off a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Friday night.