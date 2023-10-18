Joel Eriksson Ek scores twice on power play, adds assist in Wild's 5-2 victory over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and added an assist to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and assisted on both of Eriksson Ek's goals, while Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar staked the Wild to a 2-0 lead.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves for the victory in his hometown. Mats Zuccarello had three assists.

Tanner Pearson and Alex Newhook scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault made 30 saves.

After Pearson cut it to 3-1 midway through the second period, Kaprizov restored the three-goal lead with 2:38 left in the period. Eriksson Ek made it 5-1 at 5:20 of the third with his second goal of the night.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) celebrates his goal over Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Montreal. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Canadiens: Host Washington on Saturday night.