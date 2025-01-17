SportsHockey

Turcotte leads Kings to 5-1 win over scuffling Canucks

Los Angeles Kings' Alex Turcotte (15) scores against Vancouver Canucks...

Los Angeles Kings' Alex Turcotte (15) scores against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, bottom left, as Canucks' Filip Hronek (17) and Kings' Phillip Danault, top left, watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Turcotte scored twice and added an assist as the Los Angeles Kings thumped the struggling Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist. Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings (25-12-5).

Turcotte’s first goal came 51 seconds into the game. And before the first period was over, the 23-year-old winger had helped Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead.

Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver (19-15-10) with a long drive during 4-on-4 play 14:52 into the second.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots. Thatcher Demko made 16 saves for the Canucks.

Vancouver has lost six of seven and fallen out of the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME