Turcotte leads Kings to 5-1 win over scuffling Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Turcotte scored twice and added an assist as the Los Angeles Kings thumped the struggling Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist. Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings (25-12-5).

Turcotte’s first goal came 51 seconds into the game. And before the first period was over, the 23-year-old winger had helped Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead.

Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver (19-15-10) with a long drive during 4-on-4 play 14:52 into the second.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots. Thatcher Demko made 16 saves for the Canucks.

Vancouver has lost six of seven and fallen out of the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.