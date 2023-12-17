SportsHockey

Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley placed on long-term injured reserve

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) reaches for the...

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) reaches for the puck as goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list by the Los Angeles Kings.

Copley suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's practice. He did not make the road trip to Seattle for Saturday's game as the Kings defeated the Kraken 3-2 in a shootout.

By going on the long-term IR, Copley will miss a minimum of 10 games. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 38 points and have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Copley is 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average in eight starts. Cam Talbot has been the primary starter and is second with a 2.02 GAA and seventh in wins with 13.

David Rittich will serve as the backup with Copley sidelined. Los Angeles also announced that defenseman Jacob Moverare has been loaned to their AHL affiliate.

