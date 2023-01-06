Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

TORONTO — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 21-12-4. Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken on the power play, with Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg adding goals.

John Tavares had a power-play goal for Toronto and Matt Murray made 21 saves. The Maple Leafs dropped to 23-9-7.

Just 14 seconds after Tavares tied it midway through the second period, Dunn handcuffed Murray with a wrist shot that dropped to the ice off the goalie’s arm and slid over the goal line.

McCann made it 3-1 shortly afterward, taking a lead pass from Jaden Schwartz for a clean breakaway. He snapped a shot past Murray, pumping his fist as he curled away past the goal in celebration of his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Ottawa on Saturday in the third game of a seven-game trip.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) and left wing Jared McCann (19) celebrate the team's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.

