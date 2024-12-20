Mikheyev stars as the Blackhawks beat the Kraken 3-1 for their 3rd straight win

CHICAGO — Ilya Mikheyev scored two more goals, Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Teuvo Teravainen had two assists as Chicago closed out a perfect three-game homestand. Nolan Allan added his first career goal in the third period.

It's the first three-game win streak for the Blackhawks since they won five in a row in February 2023.

Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and has managed just two goals during a three-game losing streak.

Kaapo Kakko made his Seattle debut after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers, and Yanni Gourde returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury. But the Kraken were limited to Ryker Evans' fourth goal 11:26 into the third period.

Chicago jumped in front in the second. Teravainen sent a pass toward the net and it banked in off Mikheyev’s left leg at 10:54.

Teravainen picked up another assist on Mikheyev's sixth goal 6:06 into the third.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom, left, saves a shot by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Mikheyev has four goals during a three-game scoring streak. Teravainen has seven assists in his last three games.

Takeaways

Kraken: Kakko gives Seattle a big body who can get to the front of the net, but it's going to take some time to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

Blackhawks: Improved to 4-3-0 since Anders Sorensen took over as interim coach. The team appears to be enjoying Sorensen's more aggressive style.

Key moment

Allan lifted Chicago to a 3-1 lead when he scored with 4:49 left.

Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, shoots the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, center, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Key stat

Chicago has killed off 31 consecutive power plays over the last 11 games. Seattle went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

Up next

Seattle is at Vegas on Saturday night. Chicago visits Calgary on Saturday for the opener of a three-game trip.