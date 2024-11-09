SportsHockey

Seattle Kraken reacquire Daniel Sprong in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) is congratulated by Daniel...

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) is congratulated by Daniel Sprong, center, and Carson Soucy (7) after defeating the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken reacquired Daniel Sprong on Friday in a trade with their cross-border rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, sending future considerations back in return for the well-traveled forward.

Sprong, 27, had just three points and averaged under 12 minutes of ice time in nine games with Vancouver. He spent the end of the 2021-22 season and all of ’22-23 with Seattle before playing last year with Detroit.

“Hopefully this gives us a little jolt to get things going in the right direction,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said.

The Kraken are looking for an offensive spark after losing nine of their first 14 games. Sprong had his best NHL season with them, setting career highs with 21 goals and 46 points and matching his best assist total with 25.

“Obviously we’ve been struggling to score some goals lately, so we’ve been looking at that,” Francis said. “He knows our team, our locker room. We thought it was a low-risk gamble to give him a shot.”

Sprong has also previously suited up for Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Washington since making his debut in the league in 2015. He has 165 points in 366 regular-season and playoff games.

