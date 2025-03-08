Matty Beniers stars as the Kraken beat the Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA — Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson and Tye Kartye scored in the second period, helping the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Brandon Montour also scored for the Kraken, who had lost four of five. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Beniers’ 15th goal gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with 1:03 left in the second. Stephenson added a short-handed goal with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Owen Tippett scored his 19th goal for Philadelphia in the first period. Samuel Ersson had 28 saves.

Takeaways

Kraken: Improved to 14-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Flyers: Matvei Michkov added to his strong rookie season, picking up an assist on Tippett's goal. Michkov has six goals and seven assists in his last 10 games.

Key moment

Montour's 13th goal made it 4-1 at 3:55 in the third.

Key stat

The Flyers went scoreless on the power play in five chances.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. The Kraken visit the Washington Capitals, and the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.