Kuzmenko sets Canucks mark in 7-2 win over Sharks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Kuzmenko scored his 35th goal, a Canucks franchise record for a first-year player, to lead Vancouver to a 7-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The Russian forward, who also had an assist, topped the 34 goals scored by Pavel Bure in 1991-92.

J.T. Miller, Dakota Joshua, Conor Garland and Phillip Di Giuseppe also each had a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin and Sheldon Dries scored for Vancouver. Tyler Myers had a pair of assists and Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Andrew Agozzino scored for the struggling Sharks, who are winless in their last eight games (0-5-3). San Jose has not won in regulation since beating Seattle 4-0 on Feb. 20.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday.

Canucks: At Dallas to take on the Stars on Saturday night.

Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko (96) scores against San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Credit: AP/DARRYL DYCK

