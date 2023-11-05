Larkin, Perron, Copp score in 3rd period as Red Wings win 5-4 to hand Bruins 1st regulation loss

DETROIT — David Perron had the go-ahead goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the third period to beat Boston 5-4 Saturday night, handing the Bruins their first first regulation loss this season.

Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, which had lost four of five (1-3-1). Ville Husso had 26 saves.

James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak had the goals for the Bruins, who were 9-0-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

Trailing 3-2, Larkin tied it at 6:50 of the third when he beat Ullmark on the short side off a feed from Raymond for his fifth of the season.

Perron gave the Red Wings their first lead 2:06 later when he whiffed on a shot, regained control of the puck and fired it past Ullmark's glove. It was his third.

Copp made it 5-3 with his fourth when he banged in a rebound after J.T. Compher hit the post.

Pastrnak scored on a power play with 5:49 remaining to pull the Bruins within one, but they couldn't get the equalizer.

Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp, left, and left wing J.T. Compher (37) react after a goal by Jake Walman during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35), Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

Detroit had a two-man advantage in the final 1:28.

The Bruins scored twice in the first 10 minutes. Van Riemsdyk jammed the puck into the net after Pastrnak's shot trickled past Husso at 5:21. Poitras scored on a backhander at 9:28 after a nifty move around Husso.

Raymond scored Detroit's first power-play goal in five games from the right circle off a feed from Perron with 3:40 remining in the opening period to make it 2-1.

Walman lifted a shot over Ullmark's left shoulder to tie the score just as a boarding penalty against Boston's Mason Lohrei was about to expire at the midpoint of the second period.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) looks to pass as Boston Bruins defenseman Ian Mitchell (14) dedends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

The Bruins regained a 3-2 lead with 6:17 left in the period when Coyle scored in front off a pass from Jake DeBrusk.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Dallas on Monday night.

Red Wings: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night.