Hagel scores 2, Guentzel has goal and assist as Lightning beat Kraken 5-1

SEATTLE — Brandon Hagel scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday night.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist and Declan Carlie got his first NHL goal for the Lightning, who finished 3-1-0 on a four-game trip. Jonas Johansson finished with 21 saves.

Brandon Montour scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves.

Montour opened the scoring with a slap shot on the power play 4:24 into the first period.

Hagel tied it at 8:16 with a tip past Grubauer, and Point put the Lightning ahead for good with 6:39 remining in the first.

Guentzel extended his goal streak to six straight games, scoring on a power play 4:03 into the third. Point had an asisst for his 15th point in his last five games.

Hagel had an empty-netter with 3:52 go go, and Carlile capped the scoring in the final minute.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Maddy Grassy

Takeaways

Lightning: Tampa Bay has scored eight power-play goals in their last six games.

Kraken: Seattle was hurt by defensive lapses. Jamie Oleksiak turned the puck over, leading to Hagel’s goal, and Matty Beniers failed to clear a rebound before Point scored.

Key moment

Johansson came up big with three saves in quick succession on Eeli Tolvanen 8:41 into the second period, all within 10 feet of the goal line.

Key stat

Tampa Bay did not allow a goal at even strength..

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the against the Seattle Kraken Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Maddy Grassy

Up Next

Kraken host Ottawa on Tuesday to finish a four-game homestand, and Lightning host Columbus.