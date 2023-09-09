Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning terminated the contract of veteran forward Josh Archibald on Saturday after the offseason acquisition told the team he was taking time off from hockey.

The Lightning signed free agent Tyler Motte to replace him on a one-year, $800,000 deal.

“I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. “Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers ... for the purpose of terminating his contract.”

The 30-year-old Archibald, who has played parts of nine seasons with Pittsburgh, Arizona and Edmonton, signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay after appearing in 62 games for the Penguins last season.

Motte, 28, played last season with the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, scoring eight goals while posting career highs for assists (11) and points (19) in 62 games.