Linus Ullmark shuts the door, Senators smother Maple Leafs 3-0

TORONTO — Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa. Artem Zub added two assists.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for Toronto, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The teams met for the first time since Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high after the Senators forward took a slapshot into an empty net on a breakaway in a 5-3 victory Feb. 10. Rielly was suspended five games for the incident.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a fourth straight contest with an upper-body injury. Veteran winger Max Pacioretty, meanwhile, is out week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa center Shane Pinto returned to action following an eight-game absence.

Takeaways

Senators: Ullmark picked up his first shutout in an Ottawa uniform since coming over from the Boston Bruins in an off-season trade. The goaltender signed a four-year, $33-million extension last month.

Ottawa Senators' Josh Norris, left, celebrates with Claude Giroux after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Leafs: The home side had allowed 34 shots on three occasions in 2024-25 before Tuesday. Ottawa directed 35 pucks on target through 40 minutes against Toronto.

Key moment

Stutzle made it 2-0 early in the second period before Amadio fired past Stolarz less than a minute later to put the visitors up by three.

Key stat

Ottawa, which hasn’t made the playoffs since its run to the 2017 Eastern Conference final, won three of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals last season.

Up next

The Senators host the Flyers on Thursday. The Maple Leafs visit the Capitals on Wednesday.