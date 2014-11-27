Martin Brodeur to practice with St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Martin Brodeur will practice starting Friday with the St. Louis Blues, who've lost goalie Brian Elliott indefinitely with a lower body injury.

The 42-year-old Brodeur said earlier this month he's been working out and hoped to land a job. The team announced the invitation on its web site and general manager Doug Armstrong said in a brief release that Brodeur had agreed to practice through early next week.

Brodeur is the all-time leader in wins (688) and shutouts (124) and won three Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils (1995, 2000 and 2003). He posted save percentages of .901 the past two seasons, split time with Cory Schneider his final year in New Jersey, and wasn't re-signed by the Devils.

Elliott was injured in the second period of the Blues' 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa when his right leg got caught underneath his body in a scrum.

Jake Allen has been sharing the starting job with Elliott and relieved him after the injury.