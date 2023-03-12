Miller has 2 goals and an assist, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves.

Claude Giroux and Nick Holden had third-period goals for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 25 saves in the Senators' second straight loss.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring for Vancouver with 4:45 left in the first period. He also had the final goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal into an empty net with 15 seconds to go for his 32nd goal of the season.

Miller and Aman scored in the second period, with Miller making it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:26 and Aman striking with 9:33 to go.

Dries scored at 6:50 of the third for a 4-0 lead.

Giroux ended Demko's shutout bid with 6:21 to go with his 28th of the season. Holden connected with 4:16 left.

Vancouver Canucks' Kyle Burroughs (44) and Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Darryl Dyck

UP NEXT

Senators: At Calgary on Sunday night in the fourth of a five-game trip.

Canucks: Host Dallas on Tuesday night to finish a six-game homestand.