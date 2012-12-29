NHL and union hold conference calls, intend to speak face-to-face on Sunday

Negotiators for the NHL and NHLPA discussed the league's extensive amended collective bargaining proposal to end the 105-day lockout in several conference calls on Saturday and intend to speak face-to-face on Sunday in New York.

It is believed that there are several areas which the players' representatives would like to see adjusted before any type of tentative agreement is considered that would allow training camps to begin on Jan. 11 and a 48-game regular season on Jan. 19.

The proposal by the NHL, which softened its stances on individual contract term limits, year-to-year salary variances and buyouts, was presented late Thursday and brought the sides together after weeks of silence.