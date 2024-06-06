Panthers and Stars win Dillman Award as top media relations staffs in NHL for 2023-24

The media relations staffs from the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars were announced Thursday as the winners of this year's Dick Dillman Award, which is presented annually to recognize excellence by the Professional Hockey Writers Association to one team from each conference in the NHL.

It's the third time Dallas has been recognized, the second time for Florida.

The Panthers’ group is led by vice president of communications Adelyn Biedenbach, along with her staff — Chrissy Parente, Thomas Harding, Veronica Lempicki and Julie David. They're assisted by a group of interns and others from the franchise's corporate communications team.

“Addie is brilliant, hardworking, communicative, welcoming and gracious, a complete team member who would do anything for anyone," Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito said. "She’s almost become like her own brand as far as being an ambassador of professionalism.”

Florida will play host to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Edmonton on Saturday night.

Dallas' staff is led by chief communications officer Dan Stuchal and director of communications Joe Calvillo, along with Kyle Shohara, Rina Zell and Emily Schumacher.

“We strive to support local and national media members by providing timely access and the best available resources to tell the stories of our team, none of which we could accomplish without the support and collaboration of our players, coaches, hockey operations and executive staff," Calvillo said.

Dallas Stars' Logan Stankoven (11), Wyatt Johnston (53), Thomas Harley (55), Jamie Benn (14) and Miro Heiskanen, right rear, celebrate a goal scored by Johnston against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Friday, May 31, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

The Dillman Award is presented in honor of the late Minnesota North Stars public relations guru Dick Dillman, and dates back to 2006. It is voted on by a panel of senior PHWA members.