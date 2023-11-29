Flyers honor 9-year-old hockey captain fighting cancer with spot on the bench

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers had an honorary captain on their bench, a 9-year-old hockey player battling cancer.

Owen Micciche, captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, joined Flyers coach John Tortorella and the rest of the team during their 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday night. Owen had his own locker, dressed with a custom jersey, read the Flyers' starting lineup and took a rookie lap with Flyers forward Owen Tippett ahead of warmups.

“That just puts talking about losses, it doesn’t mean a thing,” said Tortorella, who watched part of the game side-by-side with Owen. “Great kid. He was yelling on the bench. I hope for a little bit, it helps him. I wanted him to enjoy it. I hope he had fun because there’s a lot he’s going through."

Owen was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor at 6 months old. In July, he received scans for potential clearance to move into a post-cancer program at a Philadelphia's children's hospital. Instead, doctors found two new tumors in his brain and spine.

He needs chemotherapy treatments for at least the next year.

“We added a new enforcer to our club,” The Flyers wrote on social media.