NHLPA expected to present counter offer to NHL Monday

As soon as Monday, the NHLPA is expected to present a counter offer to the NHL's 300-page amended proposal, sent on Thursday and aimed at ending the lockout to salvage a 48-game schedule, the minimum for a legitimate season according to commissioner Gary Bettman.

For that to happen, a deal on virtually all the issues would need to be reached in about 10 days, allowing for training camp and a season beginning Jan. 19. If there is no deal by then, the season likely will be wiped out.

In the latest offer, the league is proposing a 10-year CBA with a mutual re-opener after eight years. It also calls for a $60-million salary cap for 2013-14, which the union believes is too low.